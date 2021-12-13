Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Sells $266,220.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DLA stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.68. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

