Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Denison Mines accounts for about 3.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $2,048,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $16,629,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DNN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

