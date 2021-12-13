DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $20,656.74 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $20,656.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81.

DMTK opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.41.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

