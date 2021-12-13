Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,876,000 after acquiring an additional 969,980 shares in the last quarter.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

DB stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

