Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $182.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.15.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,146,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 19.6% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

