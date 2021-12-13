DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $300.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

