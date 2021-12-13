Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $209.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

