DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 677,738 shares of company stock worth $11,144,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

