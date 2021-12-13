Digitex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

