Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $20.61 on Wednesday, hitting $247.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.79. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

