Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $267.61

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $267.61, but opened at $257.54. Dillard’s shares last traded at $254.93, with a volume of 1,402 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

