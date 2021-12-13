Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.19. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $17.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

NYSE DFS opened at $116.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

