DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.07% of DLocal worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

DLO opened at $34.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.