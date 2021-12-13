DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $192,153.13 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. DMScript has a market cap of $192,153.13 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.35 or 0.08193409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.63 or 1.00234070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

