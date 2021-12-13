Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

