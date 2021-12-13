DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Raised to GBX 588

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their target price on DS Smith from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 386.20 ($5.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.68. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 355.60 ($4.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.18).

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 702,089 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.06), for a total value of £3,208,546.73 ($4,254,802.72). Also, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,659.73).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

