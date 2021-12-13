DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019829 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004911 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

