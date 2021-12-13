DWF Group’s (DWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 110 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £357.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.24. DWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.58 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. DWF Group’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

