DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 968.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $30.86 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.