Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Dynamic has a market cap of $4.04 million and $159.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.82 or 0.08116324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00313257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.00911136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00073900 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00395885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00259913 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

