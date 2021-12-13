Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Up 1,282.4% in November

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 1,282.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000.

EFL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 2,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,226. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

