Edge Capital Group LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.14.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $631.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

