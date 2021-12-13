Edge Capital Group LLC Has $5.62 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,343 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 87.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 50,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

