Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $262.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.21. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

