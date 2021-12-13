Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 939 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $476,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 35,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average is $160.43. The company has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

