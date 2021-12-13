Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,525 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $107,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

