Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,905 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $56,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $244.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $157.83 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

