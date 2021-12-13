Elm Partners Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elm Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after purchasing an additional 497,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,433,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.35 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

