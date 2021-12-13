Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.50.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.