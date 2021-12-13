EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

