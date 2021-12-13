EOS (EOS) Market Cap Reaches $3.03 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00006629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $809.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,730,995 coins and its circulating supply is 973,730,583 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.