Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $12.95 on Monday, hitting $810.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,420. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $795.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

