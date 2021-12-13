Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $104.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Residential traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 50056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.72.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,615,000 after acquiring an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.