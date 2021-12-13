Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.72.

EQR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

