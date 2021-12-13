European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:EUSG opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $441,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 54.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,179,000.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Company Profile

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

