Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $200.00.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.38.

EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

