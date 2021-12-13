Evercore ISI Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.