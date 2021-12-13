Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.71 and its 200 day moving average is $451.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

