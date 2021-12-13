Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evergy by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 220,710 shares of company stock worth $14,137,865 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $66.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

