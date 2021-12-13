Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.12 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 million, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

EPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

