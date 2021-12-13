ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0603 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $353,087.10 and $4,226.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014215 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.