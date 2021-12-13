Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,117 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

