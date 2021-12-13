Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 61,235 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 525.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 133,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.