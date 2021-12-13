Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 113.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.67. 1,019,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,197,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

