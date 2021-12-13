Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $552.11. 57,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

