Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,624. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

