Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.89. 1,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,334. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $525.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

