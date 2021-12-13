Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $14.00. Expro Group shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 3,898 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

