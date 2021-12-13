Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 20,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. 67,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.