Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

XOM opened at $63.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

